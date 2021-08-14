Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMTI stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

RMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

