Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 336.60 ($4.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,139. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.