Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €114.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

