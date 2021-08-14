Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

PWC stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

