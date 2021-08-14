Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

