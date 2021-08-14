Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,375 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 396.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Constellium were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.