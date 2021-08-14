Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 438.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.