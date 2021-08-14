Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,828,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.05. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

