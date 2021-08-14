Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,929 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 59.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

