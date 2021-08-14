Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,252 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NMI were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 290,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

