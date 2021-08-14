Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.47.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 17.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

