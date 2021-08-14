Rui Avelar Sells 14,293 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.60 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
