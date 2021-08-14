Rui Avelar Sells 14,293 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.60 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

