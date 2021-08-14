RWM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.23. 7,702,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

