RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,758. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88.

