Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $108.00. 85,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

