Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $896.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.