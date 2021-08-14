SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $9.19 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00155260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.97 or 0.99624885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00872574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

