Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 895,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

