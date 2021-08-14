Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

