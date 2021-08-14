Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

SNPHY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 17,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,074. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87.

SNPHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

