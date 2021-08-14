Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 409.1% in July

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

SRSA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

