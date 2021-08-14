Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SVRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 380,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Savara alerts:

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.