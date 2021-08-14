Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,289.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,289 ($16.84) and last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.83), with a volume of 539369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232 ($16.10).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

