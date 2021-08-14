ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 41,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,853. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

