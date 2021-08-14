Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €7.53 ($8.85). 329,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.60. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.