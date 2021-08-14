Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Cordant Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 384,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25.

