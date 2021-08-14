Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $72,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 1,118,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

