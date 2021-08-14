Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.
Shares of SGMS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
