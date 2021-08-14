Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

