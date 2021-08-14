ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,953.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2,953.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,804,074 coins and its circulating supply is 37,120,463 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

