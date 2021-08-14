Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.97

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

SCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

