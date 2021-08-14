Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,772 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

SBCF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

