Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98.

Shares of SGEN opened at $156.44 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.04.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.