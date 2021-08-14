Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98.
Shares of SGEN opened at $156.44 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
