SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

