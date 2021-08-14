Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $265,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $19,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,456,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

