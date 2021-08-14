Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

