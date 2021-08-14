Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 10,310 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,858. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.