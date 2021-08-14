Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEEL. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 4,148,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,742,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 517,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

