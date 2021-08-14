Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.99.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,701,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

