Selfkey Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00885331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00103889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044458 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

