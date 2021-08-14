Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682,087 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for about 4.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $127,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ASAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

