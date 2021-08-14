Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682,087 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for about 4.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $127,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Sendas Distribuidora Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
