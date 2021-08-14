SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

SGL opened at €9.50 ($11.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.45. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of €10.88 ($12.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

