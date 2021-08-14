Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

