Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Expands By 265.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Avra

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

