Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Expands By 1,332.1%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 1,332.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

