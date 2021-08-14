Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Drops By 75.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BHAGF stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

