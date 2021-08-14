Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Increases By 238.5%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.70. 23,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,177. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.47 and a one year high of 3.80.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

