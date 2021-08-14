Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 190.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.
Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$90.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
