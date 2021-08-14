Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Expands By 190.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $$90.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

