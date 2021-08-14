Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Drops By 77.1%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

