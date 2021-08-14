Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 98.2%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Exxe Group
