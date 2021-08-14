Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Drops By 87.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:QABA opened at $55.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

